Alex Murdaugh’s murder appeal cites biased clerk and prejudicial evidence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Lawyers for Alex Murdaugh are taking two paths to appeal his murder convictions for killing his wife and son. They say in their appeal this week to the South Carolina Supreme Court that a court clerk pushed a guilty verdict to jurors to sell books. And they say the trial judge allowed improper evidence like the disgraced South Carolina lawyer’s financial crimes and a blue raincoat with gunshot residue that was never linked to Murdaugh. The lengthy appeal was filed this week. A hearing is likely months away because prosecutors will have time to respond and the justices have to read all material around the six-week 2023 trial.

