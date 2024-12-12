Skip to Content
New Jersey, Minnesota sue Glock over switch that allows pistols to fire like machine gun

Published 10:41 AM

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey and Minnesota sued Glock on Thursday, calling on the gunmaker to stop selling firearms that can be adapted with dime-sized switches to fire up to 1,200 rounds a minute. New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin also announced that he and officials in 13 other states and the District in Columbia are forming a coalition aimed at reducing gun violence through coordinating enforcement of state consumer protection laws. It’s an early pushback by mostly Democratic-led states against President-elect Donald Trump’s second administration, which Platkin said “routinely sides with the gun industry.”

Associated Press

