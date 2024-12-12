NHL in ASL returns, delivering American Sign Language analysis for Deaf community at Winter Classic
NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL is partnering with P-X-P to serve the Deaf community, creating an alternate telecast for the Winter Classic that features analysis in American Sign Language. The announcement was made Thursday by the league and a company that aims to improve access to ASL in sports. NHL in ASL made its debut when Florida outlasted Edmonton in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, showing two deaf commentators signing during a game for the first time during a major sports event. The groundbreaking concept will return on Dec. 31 when the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues play at Wrigley Field.