Mexico’s regulators impose 10-year special restrictions on Walmart’s subsidiary

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s anti-monopoly regulators have imposed special conditions for a period of 10 years on Walmart’s Mexico subsidiary for allegedly pressuring suppliers. The development on Monday follows a related $4.6 million fine handed down by the regulators, known as the Federal Competition Commission, for alleged monopolistic practices. Walmart de Mexico said last week it plans to appeal the fine. The company did not immediately comment on Monday’s announcement. The regulators say Walmart de Mexico must stop pressuring suppliers to grant it any discounts offered to competitors, among other things. The company, by far the largest retail chain in Mexico, said the case was unfair and contained “errors in applying the law.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.