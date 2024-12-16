The Galilee Center in Mecca getting ready for holiday food and gift distribution

The Galilee Center in Mecca is working to make the holidays brighter for many families.

Volunteers for the Center gathered Monday to package toys and gifts in preparation for their annual holiday drive through distributions for families in need.

The gifts were gathered by the California Highway Patrol through CHiPs for Kids gathering sites and "Cover the Cruiser" events over the last few weeks.

The drive through food basket distribution will take place on Thursday, December 19th, starting at 2:00 p.m., and the drive through toy distribution will be on Friday, December 20, also starting at 2:00 p.m.

The Galilee Center has a total of 800 families they are serving in the Coachella Valley, and they are still light on gifts for older kids and teens.

Families who would like to get a food basket and/or toys for children must pre-register by calling the Center at 760-396-9100. You can also call this number to volunteer to help in the holiday distributions.