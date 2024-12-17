Lawyer accused of being Chinese spy loses legal case against UK intelligence agency

LONDON (AP) — A lawyer accused of trying to interfere in British politics on behalf of China has lost a legal challenge against the U.K.‘s domestic intelligence agency. Britain’s MI5 security service issued an alert to all lawmakers in January 2022 warning that London-based lawyer Christine Lee was knowingly engaged in “political interference activities in the U.K.” in coordination with the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department, an organization known to exert Chinese influence abroad. Lee brought legal action, but three judges at the Investigatory Powers Tribunal on Tuesday unanimously dismissed her challenge. They said MI5 had issued the warning for “legitimate reasons.”

