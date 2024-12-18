China’s getting a big electric car battery swapping boost in 2025. Would that work across the globe?

Detroit (AP) — Global battery maker CATL says it will expand its electric vehicle battery swapping in China in 2025. Wednesday’s announcement was a reminder of a technology that has been around for some time and periodically tried. The expansion of battery swapping is likely to do well in China, which accounts for most of the world’s EV sales. But could it work in other countries? A look at past battery swapping attempts outside China sheds light on the current EV market and the technology’s place in it.

