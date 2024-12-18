For now, a Wisconsin judge puts on hold a ruling restoring collective bargaining rights

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has temporarily put on hold his recent ruling that restored collective bargaining rights teachers and most other public workers lost under a controversial 2011 state law. The law sparked weeks of protests that year over union rights and effectively ended the ability of most public employees to collectively bargain for wage increases. Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost on Wednesday granted a temporary stay of his Dec. 2 ruling striking down most of the law as unconstitutional. The stay is in place while Frost considers written arguments over whether to place his ruling on hold while the Legislature appeals it.

