Students ‘Do the Right Thing’ in December

Some local students are being recognized with this month's "Do the Right Thing" award, which is a partnership between Palm Springs Police and News Channel 3.

Congratulations to:

Andres Muro, Painted Hills Middle School

Diego Zetina Espinoza, Palm Springs High School

Livana Brown, Rancho Mirage High School

Jesse Villa, Benjamin Franklin Elementary School

Olivia Estrada-Keat, Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School

The students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community.

If you know a deserving student, click here to nominate them.