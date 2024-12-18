Skip to Content
Students ‘Do the Right Thing’ in December

Some local students are being recognized with this month's "Do the Right Thing" award, which is a partnership between Palm Springs Police and News Channel 3.

Congratulations to:

  • Andres Muro, Painted Hills Middle School
  • Diego Zetina Espinoza, Palm Springs High School
  • Livana Brown, Rancho Mirage High School
  • Jesse Villa, Benjamin Franklin Elementary School
  • Olivia Estrada-Keat, Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School

The students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community.

If you know a deserving student, click here to nominate them.

Cynthia White

