Students ‘Do the Right Thing’ in December
Some local students are being recognized with this month's "Do the Right Thing" award, which is a partnership between Palm Springs Police and News Channel 3.
Congratulations to:
- Andres Muro, Painted Hills Middle School
- Diego Zetina Espinoza, Palm Springs High School
- Livana Brown, Rancho Mirage High School
- Jesse Villa, Benjamin Franklin Elementary School
- Olivia Estrada-Keat, Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School
The students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community.
If you know a deserving student, click here to nominate them.