Youngkin proposes tax relief on tips and cars in his adjusted Virginia budget plan
Associated Press/Report for America
RICHMOND (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed a state budget plan on Wednesday that would permanently give tax relief on tips and cars, measures that his Republican administration has said would give money back to middle- and lower-income workers. The proposal would also increase funding for schools, maternal health and disaster relief using surplus funds. An adviser for Youngkin said ahead of his speech that the proposed adjustments are fueled by surplus funds within the state’s coffers coming out of fiscal year 2024. Virginia governors’ introduced budgets typically go through revisions by General Assembly money committees before lawmakers vote.