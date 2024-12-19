Shamans refuse to evacuate precarious cliff-top shacks in Bolivia despite government order
Associated Press
EL ALTO, Bolivia (AP) — A long row of small metal huts dots one of the hills surrounding Bolivia’s capital. The view is dizzying. Inside the precarious structures, Aymara shamans pray to the Andean gods to protect them from the threat of collapse. In recent years, the erosion of the mountain range around La Paz has accelerated due to the effect of climate change. Just a month ago, a mudslide buried an entire neighborhood and killed a girl. This has created a conflict between the shamans and Bolivia’s government, which has ordered the evacuation of the area.