Suspect charged in shooting of Black transgender teenager in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The mother of a Black teenager who was fatally shot in Alabama this week said she believes her daughter was killed because of her transgender identity. Eighteen-year-old Cameron Thompson was shot several times in Tuscaloosa just after midnight on Monday, and her body was found that afternoon. A juvenile suspect is in custody. Police said they knew each other, and that Thompson had posted on social media about the suspect’s sexual orientation before she was killed. Alabama is one of nine states that don’t recognize sexual orientation, gender or gender identity in the legal classification of a hate crime.

