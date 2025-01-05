Palm Springs International Film Festival honorees shine at Golden Globes

Several honorees from the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) were among the top winners at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

Adrien Brody took home Best Male Actor – Drama for his role in "The Brutalist."

He took home the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the PSIFF.

Zoe Saldana, who was among the cast recognized with the Vanguard Award in Palm Springs for her role in "Emilia Pérez", took home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress.

"Emilia Pérez" also took home the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language and Best Original Song – Motion Picture.

Kieran Culkin received Best Supporting Actor for his role in "A Real Pain."

Culkin was honored with the Breakthrough Performance Award at the PSIFF.

Another festival standout Conclave, was celebrated in Palm Springs with the Ensemble Performance Award. Peter Straughan went on to win the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay, Motion Picture.

"Wicked" took home the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award.

The PSIFF has a history of honoring actors and filmmakers who go on to dominate the awards circuit.

For example in 2024, Da’vine Joy Randolph received the 'Breakthrough Performance Award' and at the Golden Globes she won 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.'

The film season is just getting started here in Palm Springs.

The PSIFF runs through January 13th, with more than 500 screenings at different theaters across the Coachella Valley.