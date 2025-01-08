PSPD employee arrested in Thanksgiving day crash that killed Community Service Officer in Cathedral City

An arrest has been made in a crash that killed a Palm Springs community service officer on Thanksgiving Day in Cathedral City.

On Wednesday, shortly after Noon, police arrested Julianna Granados, 25, of Cathedral City. Granados was also an employee of the Palm Springs Police Department, as was the man killed in the crash.

According to the Cathedral City Police Department and the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, Granados was charged with murder and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Granados is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

PSPD Chief Andy Mills shared a video expressing his disappointment in the employee's behavior.

The arrest stems from a deadly crash on the morning of Nov. 28, 2024, at the intersection of E Palm Canyon Drive and Cathedral Canyon. The crash involved a motorcyclist and a pick-up truck.

On Tuesday, CCPD officials said that the investigation revealed that the pickup truck rear-ended the motorcycle. Investigators also determined that alcohol was the contributing factor in the collision and that Granados was impaired at the time of the collision.

The motorcyclist, identified as Nicholas Griego, 31, of Palm Desert, a community service officer for the Palm Springs Police Department, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nicholas Griego

“Our hearts are heavy as we process this devastating news,” said PSPD Chief Andy Mills. “Nick was a dedicated member of our team and was committed to serving our community. His loss leaves a void that will be felt by all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him.”

Granados remained at the scene following the crash.

CCPD officials said that on Tuesday, investigators presented the case to the Riverside County District Attorney’s office. She was arrested Wednesday morning.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, you are asked to contact CCPD Traffic Investigator Jeff Bird at jbird@cathedralcity.gov or at the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0332; or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com; or email tips@cathedralcity.gov .

You can also report information anonymously through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers, by calling (760) 341-STOP; or through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800) 78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.COM . Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.

