Rock the Park event to help raise funds for the family of Fallen Community Service Officer Nick Griego

The Rock The Park Tribute Bands: Season Four concert tonight will benefit the family of Fallen Community Service Officer Nick Griego, who was killed in a traffic accident on Thanksgiving Day.

In his honor, the Palm Springs Police Officers Association is hosting the first ever 'Beer Garden' at Wednesday's concert. Beer, wine, and seltzers will be available for purchase between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. All of the proceeds will go to his family.

Griego had just finished working the Turkey Trot and was riding his motorcycle home when he was hit by another vehicle. Griego leaves behind his wife Tess, and their two children.

Tonight's concert is Hot August Night, a tribute to Neil Diamond. The Rock the Park event starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Downtown Palm Springs Park.