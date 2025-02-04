Skip to Content
Speaking with Jon Meacham and Brian Williams ahead of Rancho Mirage Writers Festival

Published 8:08 PM

The 11th Annual Rancho Mirage Writers Festival began its first night with a special evening thanking sponsors who make the event possible.

"Angel Night," featured a conversation between Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham with renowned journalist Brian Williams on Tuesday evening.

The theme for the festival is “The United States Semiquincentennial.”

The Festival takes place February 5-7, 2025 and is providing a livestream so viewers can see the some of the special events.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from Meacham and Williams.

Shay Lawson

