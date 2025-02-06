Dr. Jennifer R. Chevinsky appointed as Riverside County’s new Public Health Officer

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors appointed Dr. Jennifer R. Chevinsky as the county’s new Public Health Officer.

She succeeds Dr. Geoffrey Leung, who recently announced his decision to step away from the position.

“We deeply appreciate Dr. Leung's outstanding leadership and dedicated service and are privileged to welcome Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky as our new Public Health Officer,” said Riverside County Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “Dr. Chevinsky brings an exceptional breadth of experience and knowledge in public health, making her an invaluable asset to our community. Her expertise and dedication will help us address complex challenges as we strive to promote overall health and vitality for all residents.”

Chevinsky, the county’s Deputy Public Health Officer since 2021, is board-certified in Preventive Medicine, Lifestyle Medicine, and Health Care Administration, Leadership and Management.

County officials said while overseeing the Division of Infectious Disease, Community Health Planning and Health Equity for Riverside University Health System – Public Health (RUHS-PH), Chevinsky has been instrumental in the county’s response to COVID-19, Mpox and H5N1.

The county health officer works closely with state and federal agencies, and is responsible for developing public health policy, overseeing the enforcement of California codes and regulations, and acting as a spokesperson and trusted voice during outbreaks or emergencies to inform policies and plans that support individual and community health efforts.

Chevinsky earned her medical degree at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and completed her residency and a master’s degree in public health at Loma Linda University (LLU). She served as an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion while also responding to infectious disease-related outbreaks. Chevinsky is also an Assistant Professor for LLU’s Department of Preventive Medicine and School of Public Health and serves on state and national public health committees.

“I am honored to serve as the Health Officer for Riverside County and look forward to continuing the important work of the department,” said Dr. Chevinsky. “Public Health is about protecting and improving the health and well-being of communities by preventing disease, promoting healthy behaviors and ensuring access to essential healthcare services.”

Dr. Leung served in the role for nearly four years after his appointment by the Riverside County Board of Supervisors in March 2021. Since then, Leung shepherded the county through the COVID pandemic and its recovery. Additionally, he spearheaded the launch of the Blue Zones initiative in Banning, Mead Valley, French Valley, Corona, Coachella and the city of Riverside to increase access to health and wellbeing for individuals who live and work in those areas. Leung also helped develop the Whole Person Health Score, an innovative assessment that allows healthcare providers to identify factors affecting a patient’s health such as social support systems and financial stress.

Dr. Leung will stay on in a consultative role through April to ensure a smooth transition, at which point he will move to a part time position within RUHS.