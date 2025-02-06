Skip to Content
Protests against Trump’s immigration policies continue

Amid a week of nationwide and local protests against the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, another one is planned for Thursday in Coachella.

This following a protest on Monday, as part of the "Day without Immigrants" movement, and another on Wednesday in Palm Desert/Cathedral City, part of the 50501 movement.

Local immigration organizations, like Comité Latino, will help lead today's demonstration.

