Protests against Trump’s immigration policies continue
Amid a week of nationwide and local protests against the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, another one is planned for Thursday in Coachella.
This following a protest on Monday, as part of the "Day without Immigrants" movement, and another on Wednesday in Palm Desert/Cathedral City, part of the 50501 movement.
Local immigration organizations, like Comité Latino, will help lead today's demonstration.
Stay with News Channel 3 for more.