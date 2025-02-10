Skip to Content
News

Splash House announces dates, presale for 2025 festival

Goldenvoice
By
New
Published 4:25 PM

Organizers for Splash House announced dates for the 2025 iteration of the popular poolside music festival in Palm Springs.

This year, Splash House will take place on Aug. 8-10 and 15-17. As it has for several years, the festival will take place at the Saguaro, Renaissance, and Riviera (formerly Margaritaville), and after hours programming at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Presale opens Tuesday, Feb 18 at 12pm PT. Click here to register for access. GA Passes start at $210 all-in and Hotel Packages start at $350 per person including passes and a three-night stay.

A lineup has not been released yet. In past years, this has been released in May or June.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content