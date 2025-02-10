Splash House announces dates, presale for 2025 festival

Organizers for Splash House announced dates for the 2025 iteration of the popular poolside music festival in Palm Springs.

This year, Splash House will take place on Aug. 8-10 and 15-17. As it has for several years, the festival will take place at the Saguaro, Renaissance, and Riviera (formerly Margaritaville), and after hours programming at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Presale opens Tuesday, Feb 18 at 12pm PT. Click here to register for access. GA Passes start at $210 all-in and Hotel Packages start at $350 per person including passes and a three-night stay.

A lineup has not been released yet. In past years, this has been released in May or June.

