Mega Millions, SuperLotto Plus winning tickets sold in La Quinta and Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley has been a hotbed of winning lottery tickets in the past week with two more reported.

On Friday, someone won nearly $1.5 million from a Mega Millions ticket bought at the Stater Bros. on Highway 111 in La Quinta, KTLA reports. The ticket matched five of the six winning numbers in Friday night’s drawing, only missing the Mega Ball. The first five numbers are: 11, 19, 31, 49, and 56. The Mega ball was 16.

On Wednesday, a ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number in the SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at an AM/PM in Coachella. The ticket is worth $33,186, the California Lottery announced. The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 1, 4, 12, 15, 28 and the Mega number was 15.

There is no word on whether either of the winners has come forward to claim their prizes.

In the past year, the Coachella Valley has seen four lottery winners.

In March, a Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $2,151,945 was sold at the Stater Bros. in Cathedral City. In September, a $2 million Mega Million lottery ticket was sold at the AM/PM in Cathedral City.