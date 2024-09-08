$2 million Mega Million lottery ticket sold in Cathedral City

Someone in Cathedral City is $2 million richer thanks to the Mega Millions jackpot drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at an ARCO AMPM gas station off of Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City.

Although no winning ticket matched all six numbers someone did match five out of the six numbers late Friday night.

The winning numbers were 6, 21, 41, 59, 63 and the mega ball number was 25.

With no winner last drawing, the jackpot will increase to an estimated $800 million dollars for Tuesday night’s drawing.