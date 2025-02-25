City of Banning to review grant program aimed at reducing recidivism

The city of Banning is holding a special meeting on Tuesday, February 25, at 4pm to review its agreement with the California Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) for the Proposition 47 Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Grant Program. The purpose of the grant is to provide mental health services, substance use disorder treatment, and diversion programs for people in the criminal justice system with an emphasis on programs that reduce recidivism of people convicted of less serious crimes and those with substance abuse and mental health problems.

On October 22, 2024, the city had adopted and approved the grant program, but now it could be rescinded.

In a January 28, 2025, city council meeting, some council members and residents expressed concern about the grant and question the city's responsibility to provide these services.

Supporters of the grant say without robust re-entry services, many formerly incarcerated individuals from the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility (County Jail), the county's largest facility, wind up homeless on Banning’s streets or in encampments adjacent to downtown Banning. An attempt to rescind the grant award could also result in a negative standing with the BSCC and jeopardize any future attempts at securing public safety grant funding.

