Banning aiming to reduce recidivism of those formerly incarcerated

The City of Banning is set to implement the Banning Re-Entry & Community Safety Project, a new nearly $7 million project aimed at reducing recidivism of formerly incarcerated individuals by addressing substance abuse and mental health disorders, homelessness, and other factors.

Over a 3-year period, the project will provide a full wraparound service to about 900 recently released inmates from Larry J. Smith Correctional Facility and will:

Integrate project navigators into prison pre-release planning

Provide a “warm handoff” when inmates are released to coordinate services

Connect clients with housing, substance abuse, and mental health services as soon as they are released and provide intense navigation and follow-up

Provide housing, workforce training, jobs, and other support.

The City of Banning will partner with Smith Correctional Facility and three community-based organizations (CBOs) to implement the project:

North Shore Community Church

Step Up on Second

Salvation Army

A Local Advisory Committee will meet regularly and guide the implementation of the project. Representatives will include City of Banning Mayor, City staff (City Manager’s office & Homeless Services), Banning PD, Riverside County 5th District Supervisor’s Office, Smith Correctional Facility, North Shore Community Church, Step Up on Second, and the Salvation Army.

