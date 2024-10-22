Skip to Content
Banning aiming to reduce recidivism of those formerly incarcerated

The City of Banning is set to implement the Banning Re-Entry & Community Safety Project, a new nearly $7 million project aimed at reducing recidivism of formerly incarcerated individuals by addressing substance abuse and mental health disorders, homelessness, and other factors.

Over a 3-year period, the project will provide a full wraparound service to about 900 recently released inmates from Larry J. Smith Correctional Facility and will:

  • Integrate project navigators into prison pre-release planning
  • Provide a “warm handoff” when inmates are released to coordinate services
  • Connect clients with housing, substance abuse, and mental health services as soon as they are released and provide intense navigation and follow-up
  • Provide housing, workforce training, jobs, and other support.

The City of Banning will partner with Smith Correctional Facility and three community-based organizations (CBOs) to implement the project:

  • North Shore Community Church
  • Step Up on Second
  • Salvation Army

A Local Advisory Committee will meet regularly and guide the implementation of the project. Representatives will include City of Banning Mayor, City staff (City Manager’s office & Homeless Services), Banning PD, Riverside County 5th District Supervisor’s Office, Smith Correctional Facility, North Shore Community Church, Step Up on Second, and the Salvation Army.

