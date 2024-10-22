Banning aiming to reduce recidivism of those formerly incarcerated
The City of Banning is set to implement the Banning Re-Entry & Community Safety Project, a new nearly $7 million project aimed at reducing recidivism of formerly incarcerated individuals by addressing substance abuse and mental health disorders, homelessness, and other factors.
Over a 3-year period, the project will provide a full wraparound service to about 900 recently released inmates from Larry J. Smith Correctional Facility and will:
- Integrate project navigators into prison pre-release planning
- Provide a “warm handoff” when inmates are released to coordinate services
- Connect clients with housing, substance abuse, and mental health services as soon as they are released and provide intense navigation and follow-up
- Provide housing, workforce training, jobs, and other support.
The City of Banning will partner with Smith Correctional Facility and three community-based organizations (CBOs) to implement the project:
- North Shore Community Church
- Step Up on Second
- Salvation Army
A Local Advisory Committee will meet regularly and guide the implementation of the project. Representatives will include City of Banning Mayor, City staff (City Manager’s office & Homeless Services), Banning PD, Riverside County 5th District Supervisor’s Office, Smith Correctional Facility, North Shore Community Church, Step Up on Second, and the Salvation Army.
