Fans share importance of supporting charities through the Eisenhower Cup at BNP Paribas Open

The Eisenhower Cup have evolved into a fan-favorite event at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden since its debut in 2018.

Fans can enjoy the event at Stadium 2 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with must-see matchups that can be found at https://kesq.com/sports/bnp-paribas/2025/01/30/world-no-1-aryna-sabalenka-joins-top-ranked-mens-and-womens-stars-for-eisenhower-cup-at-bnp-paribas-open/

While fans will see top players in mixed matchups, who often showcase tricks they wouldn't be able to in a typical match, it's about more than just the fast-paced nature of the matches.

Organizers reported before the 2024 Eisenhower Cup, the event raised more than $500,000 for Coachella Valley charities since its debut in 2018. With the help of The Champions Volunteer Foundation, organizations across the Valley could receive aid from the event's proceeds.

