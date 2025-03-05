Warburton Golf Tournament and 2025 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway benefiting St. Jude

The 15th Annual Patrick Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament kicks off this week, bringing more than 75 celebrities to Palm Desert from March 5-9, 2025. The event, known as The Warburton, aims to raise millions for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In 2024, The Warburton raised a record-breaking $5.4 million for St. Jude, bringing the total raised since the inception of the event to more than $31.9 million.

News Channel 3 is working with Patrick Warburton to promote the 2025 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in La Quinta. This year’s home, built by GHA Companies, will feature 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and gorgeous mountain views. For just $100, you can enter to win the home and help kids beat cancer, supporting St. Jude's mission to ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food—so they can focus on helping their child live. Patrick Warburton says this cause is worth participating in, stating, "It’s a great opportunity to win this home, but at the very least, what you’re doing is making a $100 donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. If you were going to donate $100 to any charity in the world, I can’t think of a more worthy one than St. Jude."

Tournament host, actor Patrick Warburton—best known for playing Puddy on Seinfeld, as well as starring in the syndicated sitcom Rules of Engagement, voicing Joe on Family Guy, and appearing in numerous films like Ted and Ted 2, The Tick, Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove, and Netflix’s Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events—brings together his celebrity friends to highlight a star-studded weekend in the desert that benefits the kids of St. Jude.

The tournament includes star-studded golf, music events, and performances by legendary artists like Alice Cooper, Mark McGrath, and Kevin Cronin. This year’s events include the sold-out Songwriters Night and Rheneypalooza Jam. The weekend culminates with the Saturday Soiree, a red carpet gala with live auctions and performances to further benefit the children of St. Jude.

Treatments developed at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened 60 years ago. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer.