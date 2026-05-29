Fans gather in Palm Springs to celebrate Marilyn Monroe

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — Marilyn Monroe's legacy is taking center stage in Palm Springs this weekend as hundreds of look-alikes prepare to gather in an attempt to break a world record.

The event, set for Saturday at Downtown Park, is part of a weekend-long celebration honoring what would have been the Hollywood icon's 100th birthday. Organizers say more than 1,000 people have already registered for the record attempt.

Among those participating is Monroe Rose, who traveled from Mississippi for the event. Rose has been impersonating Monroe since she was 15 years old and says her admiration for the actress has only grown over the years.

“Marilyn Monroe has always meant the world to me,” Rose said. “I love Marilyn, I love everything about her. I love how much of an icon she is. I love all of the things she accomplished in her short time that she spent here.”

The record attempt is one of several events planned throughout the weekend. Celebrations include drag performances, look-alike gatherings, classic film screenings and other activities dedicated to honoring Monroe's enduring influence on pop culture.

“We want to celebrate Marilyn Monroe’s birthday,” one attendee said. “C’mon, she’s an icon in Palm Springs. She was discovered here. She’s perfect in every way.”

For many attending, the weekend is about more than recreating Monroe's signature look. They say it's an opportunity to celebrate the life and legacy of one of Hollywood's most recognizable stars.

“I just have loved her,” another fan said. “She’s so classy and stuff like that.”

As excitement builds ahead of Saturday's record attempt, organizers hope the large turnout will demonstrate that Monroe's appeal remains as strong today as it was decades ago.

“I can’t wait to just see all the fans all rejoice together in our love for Marilyn,” Rose said.

Organizers say participants hoping to be counted toward the Guinness World Records attempt must wear red lipstick in addition to Marilyn-inspired attire. Volunteers will be on hand with lipstick to help ensure everyone qualifies for the official count.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.