BNP Paribas Open Media Director Matt Van Tuinen honored with Bud Collins Media Award

Each year since 2009, the BNP Paribas Open has presented the Bud Collins Media Award to a person or organization that has been integral in media coverage, promotion, and support of the tournament.

This year's Bud Collins Media Award recipient is longtime BNP Paribas Open Media Director Matt Van Tuinen.

News Channel 3's Sports Director Blake Arthur spoke with Van Tuinen, who reflects on how much this award means to him.

Blake Arthur

