BNP Paribas Open brings in tourists and boost to local economy

Each and every year the BNP Paribas Open brings in thousands of fans, and millions of dollars to the Coachella Valley. Those tourists often spend money at hotels, restaurants, and other small businesses, helping to boost the local economy.

News Channel Three's Tori King spoke with Rolf Hoehn, the Director of Business Development and Partnership for Desert Champions, during a four-part speaker series last July, and he says in 2024 the BNP Paribas Open provided more than 22,000 jobs here in the Valley.

Hoehn also added that the tournament had an economic impact of over $893,000,000 last year.

News Channel Three's Tori King will be speaking with local businesses about the impact the event has had on them in 2025.

