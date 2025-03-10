Fans watch promising junior tennis players in FILA Junior Championships at BNP Paribas Open

The FILA International Junior Championship is returning to the BNP Paribas Open for it's third year, showcasing the next generation of promising junior athletes.

The championship showcases 48 boys and 48 girls who compete in singles draws as a International Tennis Federation Level 1 tournament. Junior tennis players from various countries around the globe will complete for the tournament's girls and boys title.

The girls' and boy's singles champions will receive wild cards into their respective qualifying draws for the 2026 BNP Paribas Open.

The recent FILA International Junior champions include Clervie Ngounoue and Cooper Woestendick from 2023, and Valerie Glozman and Rudy Quan from 2024. Fans can watch some previous champions as Ngounoue qualified for this year’s 2025 BNP Paribas Open, according to the BNP.

Fans have the opportunity to watch these juniors compete through the last week of the Open, March 10-16, at the Practice Courts. The championships matches will take place at Stadium 2 on March 16.

For more information on the FILA Junior Championship player bracket go to itftennis.com

Stay with News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. to hear from BNP fans on what it's like to watch junior players and the inspiration they bring.