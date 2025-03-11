Skip to Content
News

Officials discuss teen gun possession

By
Published 11:22 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Gun possession among teenagers in the U.S. has become more common.

About 4.6 percent of teens carried handguns, according to a 2022 study in the journal Pediatrics. Up from 3.3 percent previously.

The Palm Springs Police Department taking a 15-year-old boy into custody Friday for allegedly running multiple red lights on a mini motorcycle and being found with an illegally possessed firearm.  

Factors influencing teen gun carrying include:

  • Perceived Safety/Threats: Reasons for gun carrying were mostly related to perceived safety/threats/revenge. 
  • Violence Exposure: Teens who witnessed firearm-related violence were 3.7 times more likely to carry a firearm. 
  • Parent ownership of firearm: Access to handguns, more often than not, comes from parents' ownership of firearms.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content