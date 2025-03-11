Officials discuss teen gun possession

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Gun possession among teenagers in the U.S. has become more common.

About 4.6 percent of teens carried handguns, according to a 2022 study in the journal Pediatrics. Up from 3.3 percent previously.

The Palm Springs Police Department taking a 15-year-old boy into custody Friday for allegedly running multiple red lights on a mini motorcycle and being found with an illegally possessed firearm.

Factors influencing teen gun carrying include:

Factors influencing teen gun carrying include:

Perceived Safety/Threats: Reasons for gun carrying were mostly related to perceived safety/threats/revenge.

Violence Exposure: Teens who witnessed firearm-related violence were 3.7 times more likely to carry a firearm.

Parent ownership of firearm: Access to handguns, more often than not, comes from parents' ownership of firearms.

