Rain delays at BNP Paribas Open bring fans together

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) — Rain may have stopped play at the BNP Paribas Open, but for fans outside the stadiums, the game of fun continues.

Thousands of attendees at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden have found other ways to enjoy their day.

Some said they are exploring the food vendors, while others take in live entertainment.

For Terrence Beaman, the delay is an opportunity to slow down and reconnect.

"Just bonding mother and son at something like this," Beaman said. "My mother's in her seventies, almost eighty. I want her to enjoy life."

Longtime BNP Paribas Open attendees and tennis players Taylor Witt and Taylor Bryant say the unexpected pause is just another part of the experience.

"I literally just sat in the rain as everyone was getting shelter," Witt said. "I was enjoying myself."

While the tournament schedule remains at the mercy of the weather, fans say they’ll continue making the most of their time in Indian Wells, rain or shine.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from more attendees at 10 and 11 p.m.