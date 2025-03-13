Rainy weather raises fans’ concerns of suspended play at BNP Paribas Open

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) – With rainy weather suspending early morning play at the BNP Paribas Open Thursday afternoon, many fans were worried the weather would continue throughout the day.

In the early afternoon, there were not as many fans walking the grounds as prior days during the tournament. If they were at the tennis garden, they were bundled up in rain coats inside stadiums for the quarterfinal action.

Many fans said they were unsure of how to feel or what to do about attending the tournament today because of the weather forecast.

"I'm not so sure what to think about this weather," Lisa Greenberg said. "I like the sun, but it's also kind of a little but on the cold side, so I was hoping for a little bit warmer weather."

"I like California," Jayne said. "but it is a little bit windy and a little bit rainy."

For fans who flew in to the Coachella Valley for the tournament, they especially wanted to make sure they used their stadium tickets as long as the weather permitted.

"We had tickets to Stadium 2, so we knew we were going to come, but we were delaying our arrival here a little bit to see if we could avoid the first rain delay," Linda Miller said. "But then when we saw everything was in progress, we shipped on over."

As the day progressed, the winds stayed gusty – giving a slight chill – but the rain held off. Fans said they were more than grateful for the dry weather.

"The sun is out right now," Robert Gurolnick said. "I mean, the tennis weather God's have answered the prayers and here we are."

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more from fans on the Coachella Valley weather as the BNP Paribas Open reaches it's final matches.