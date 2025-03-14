Skip to Content
News

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to face 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva in women’s final

BNP Paribas Open
By
today at 9:41 PM
Published 9:35 PM

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) The women's final is set after semifinal Friday in Indian Wells.

17-year-old tennis phenom Mirra Andreeva defeated two-time tournament champion Iga Swiatek in three sets to clinch her spot in the final.

Andreeva won the match 7-6, 1-6, 6-3 to take the first semifinal inside Stadium 1 on Friday night.

Next up for the Russian teenager is World No. 1 and 3-time grand slam champion Aryna Sabalenka.

On the verge of a double bagel match victory, Sabalenka steamrolled American Madison Keys 6-0, 6-1 in the second semifinal.

With the Keys' loss, the drought for American women continues in the desert. No American woman has won this tournament since Serena Williams in 2001.

The Sabalenka-Andreeva women's championship is set for Sunday. Regardless of who takes the title, we will have a first-time tournament champion.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content