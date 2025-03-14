World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to face 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva in women’s final

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) The women's final is set after semifinal Friday in Indian Wells.

17-year-old tennis phenom Mirra Andreeva defeated two-time tournament champion Iga Swiatek in three sets to clinch her spot in the final.

MAGIC MIRRA 🪄



17-year-old Mirra Andreeva defeats defending champion Swiatek for the biggest final of her career!#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/01bXo4rbRk — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 15, 2025

Andreeva won the match 7-6, 1-6, 6-3 to take the first semifinal inside Stadium 1 on Friday night.

Next up for the Russian teenager is World No. 1 and 3-time grand slam champion Aryna Sabalenka.

On the verge of a double bagel match victory, Sabalenka steamrolled American Madison Keys 6-0, 6-1 in the second semifinal.

Flawless 😲@SabalenkaA defeats Keys 6-0 6-1 to reach the Indian Wells final.#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/tZgLw2fQMY — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 15, 2025

With the Keys' loss, the drought for American women continues in the desert. No American woman has won this tournament since Serena Williams in 2001.

The Sabalenka-Andreeva women's championship is set for Sunday. Regardless of who takes the title, we will have a first-time tournament champion.

One match to decide it all 🏆#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/rLdUjjKwPh — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 15, 2025

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.