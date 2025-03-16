Skip to Content
Teen Queen! 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva defeats Aryna Sabalenka to take Indian Wells title

today at 3:01 PM
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - Mirra Andreeva is the 2025 BNP Paribas Open women's singles champion.

Andreeva defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to claim the championship.

At 17 years old, Andreeva is the youngest winner in Indian Wells since Serena Williams in 1999.

She is also the third woman to beat the world #1 and the world #2 in the same tournament before the age of 18.

She now has two wins this season, both Masters 1000 titles, and is riding a 12-match win streak.

The 11th-ranked Andreeva improved to 19-3 this year, the most wins of any women's player.

