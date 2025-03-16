Teen Queen! 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva defeats Aryna Sabalenka to take Indian Wells title

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - Mirra Andreeva is the 2025 BNP Paribas Open women's singles champion.

TEEN QUEEN! 🎾👑



On-court interview with 17-year-old phenom Mirra Andreeva, the 2025 BNP Paribas Open women's singles champion after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in 3 sets. Impressive kid, to say the least. The future is now! @KESQ #TennisParadise #IndianWells pic.twitter.com/IZtc6iwUtG — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 16, 2025

Andreeva defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to claim the championship.

Living a teenage dream! 17-year-old phenom Mirra Andreeva defeats World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka (6-2, 4-6, 6-3) to win the women's final. Wow! The future is now. @KESQ #IndianWells #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/NOR4UxUyj4 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 16, 2025

At 17 years old, Andreeva is the youngest winner in Indian Wells since Serena Williams in 1999.

She is also the third woman to beat the world #1 and the world #2 in the same tournament before the age of 18.

She now has two wins this season, both Masters 1000 titles, and is riding a 12-match win streak.

The Mirra Movement ✨🏆



Mirra Andreeva is your women's singles champion! #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/WDmCgbnypU — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 16, 2025

The 11th-ranked Andreeva improved to 19-3 this year, the most wins of any women's player.