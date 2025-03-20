Skip to Content
CVUSD Board votes in new leadership after heated discussion

By ,
Updated
today at 11:04 PM
Published 10:56 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Coachella Valley Unified Board of Trustees voted in new leadership at the CVUSD Board meeting Thursday night after some debate over officeholders.

Former President Joey Acuna, Jr. did not support a slate of candidates advanced for President, Vice-President, and Clerk, saying he was "done" with the issue.

His primary objection was the choice of Board of Trustees member Valerie Garcia as Clerk, because she works for the California Teacher's Association.

In the end, the Board of Trustees voted 5 to 2 to elect Jocelyn Vargas as President, Sylvia Paz as Vice-President and Valerie Garcia as Clerk.

The change in leadership comes after the Board of Trustees election was finalized.

The district faces tens of millions of dollars in budget cuts, and hundreds of potential layoffs at the end of this school year.

Stay with KESQ for continuing coverage on the issues in the Coachella Valley Unified School District.

