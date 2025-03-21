St. Jude Dream Home Bonus Prize deadline: win the house and a $3,000 gift card

Today is the last day to purchase your ticket for a chance to win the Dream Home and a $3,000 gift card to Bike Man of Palm Desert, courtesy of Healey & Associates, Inc. and Kinetix Health and Performance Center.

This Dream Home project supports St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's mission to ensure no child dies from cancer. Every donation you make brings us one step closer to saving a child's life. Your contribution can make a lasting impact on families in need.

To reserve your ticket, simply call 1-800-535-6748.

Your ticket reservation helps kids like 10 year old Luna. Her family moved from Guatemala to St. Jude in Memphis for leukemia treatment, including chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant. After 11 months of treatment, Luna returned home, only to face a relapse just a month later, sending her back to St Jude's. Her journey included more chemotherapy, a second bone marrow transplant, and CAR T-cell therapy. Despite the difficult battles, Luna found comfort in the compassionate care at St. Jude.

Thanks to donations, families like Luna's never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food, allowing them to focus entirely on their child’s recovery. As Luna's dad says, "A lot of amazing people have donated—whether it's one dollar or millions."

KESQ News Channel 3 is once again teaming up with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and GHA Companies for the 2025 St. Jude Dream Home®. Together, we've raised more than $5.8 million for St. Jude in the past five years!

For just $100, you can help save the life of a child with cancer and have the chance to win a brand-new house.

This year’s house is again built by GHA Companies, is in the La Quinta Cove and valued at approximately $725,000! The 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, house is approx. 2,000 sq. ft.. and has a 2-car garage. The house features a spacious single story floor plan with an open concept great room and upgraded kitchen with island and walk in pantry.