Three companies to pay over $4M settlement over gender reveal that caused deadly El Dorado Fire

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - An Ohio-based smoke bomb designer and importer, and two other companies, have agreed to pay more than $4 million to the United States for costs and damages from the El Dorado Fire in 2020, the Department of Justice announced.

The El Dorado Fire ignited as part of a gender reveal photo shoot at the El Dorado Ranch Park near Yucaipa. The blaze burned nearly 23,000 acres and caused a firefighter’s death.

PHOTO: Charlie Morton, Squad Boss for the Big Bear Interagency Hotshot Crew of the San Bernardino National Forest, was tragically killed during efforts fight the El Dorado fire in the San Bernardino mountains, Photo Date: Undated

Wholesale Fireworks Corp., a Hubbard, Ohio-based company, and its Hudson, Ohio-based subsidiary, American Fireworks Wholesale LLC, will pay $4 million to settle claims brought on behalf of the United States Forest Service.

A third defendant, Pink or Blue Gender Team Inc., a Florida-based company, agreed to pay $50,000 to settle claims related to the fire.

The fire was ignited on September 5, 2020, by a pyrotechnic device at a couple’s gender reveal party in El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa. The fire spread to the San Gorgonio Wilderness Area of the San Bernardino National Forest, burning a total of 22,744 acres, damaging or destroying nine structures and 15 outbuildings, and killing one firefighter.

The couple responsible for the gender reveal party later pleaded guilty to criminal charges in San Bernardino County Superior Court.

In September 2023, the United States sued the three corporate defendants to recover Forest Service costs for fighting the fire and the damage it caused to federal land.

The United States alleged that the defendants were liable because the fire was caused by a gender reveal smoke bomb that Wholesale and AFW designed, imported, distributed, marketed, and advertised and Pink or Blue distributed, marketed, and advertised that ignited the dry vegetation.

The defendants further allegedly failed to safely design and label the smoke bombs and failed to properly warn customers about the fire risk of the smoke bombs, despite being aware of their dangers. These smoke bombs should never have been sold into California, where they are illegal.