Big Bear bald eagle chicks get names after contest draws over 54,000 submissions

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KESQ) After tens of thousands of submissions, we've now got the names of the two eagle chicks at the Big Bear nest.

The chicks hatched from their eggs on March 2. It's the first egg hatching in three years.

On Wednesday, the nonprofit, Friends of Big Bear Valley, officially introduced the world to Sunny and Gizmo.

"After the wonderful but lengthy process of selecting names for Jackie and Shadow’s adorable chicks, Bigger Chick is now named Sunny and Smaller Chick is now named Gizmo," reads a post on the non-profit's Facebook page.

Over 54,000 names were submitted for the weeklong contest, some repeat names, but 30 finalists were selected.

1. Skye 2. Crackle 3. Griffen 4. Cloud 5. Sully 6. Arden 7. Riley 8. Raine 9. Striker 10. Hutch 11. Branch 12. Gizmo 13. Liberty 14. Star 15. Jade 16. Charlie 17. Talon 18. Cloudy 19. Blaze 20. Valor 21. Gilly 22. Jalen 23 Talie 24. Bell 25. Sassy 26. Passion 27. Swift 28. Destiny 29. Flyer 30. Sunny

Big Bear elementary third, fourth, and fifth graders voted on the final two names. The name with the most votes was given to the bigger chick (Sunny) and the name with second highest number of votes was given to the smaller chick (Gizmo).

Everyone who entered a submission will receive a certificate. The winners will be contacted next week for more, the non-profit said.

Three eggs were laid this season, however, one of the eggs died during the recent snowstorm. The chick has been named Misty, in honor of dedicated FOBBV volunteer Kathi Misterly who died after a battle with cancer, the nonprofit revealed.