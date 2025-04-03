Two Canadian airlines shorten services with Palm Springs airport after ‘shifts in demand’

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Two Canadian airlines are ending their seasonal services at the Palm Springs International Airport a little early, officials confirmed.

Flair Airlines and WestJet have slightly shortened their seasonal service to Vancouver and Winnipeg, PSP spokesperson Jake Ingrassia confirmed.

"The airlines have advised the airport that these adjustments are in response to the current operating environment and shifts in demand," Ingrassia wrote in an email to News Channel 3. "PSP has a strong track record as a popular destination for travelers from across Canada, and we continue to work closely with our airline partners to support Canadian air service."

Flair Airlines' Vancouver to Palm Springs service is ending on April 6, as opposed to the originally planned date of April 22.

"Flair Airlines regularly adjusts its network based on consumer demand. As a result, we have strategically ended our Vancouver to Palm Springs service early, with the last flight on April 6th. This decision reflects our commitment to providing the best value and flexibility for our passengers.”



- Eric Tanner, VP of Commercial, Flair Airlines.

News Channel 3 has reached out to WestJet for additional comment.

Recent developments with international travel and conflicts with Canada have left some worried about the impact it could have on Canadian travelers, known as Snowbirds, in the Coachella Valley.

Snowbirds are a major part of the local economy. According to a published report by Greater Palm Springs, Canadians contributed over a billion dollars to our local economy in 2023.

Last month, I-Team investigator Karen Devine spoke with Snowbirds to find out if the newly imposed tariffs would curb Canadians from spending their time and money in the Coachella Valley. Watch her special report below: