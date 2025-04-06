Palm Springs sends message to Canadians with new banners

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — New banners along North Palm Canyon Drive are catching the attention of visitors as they stroll through downtown.

The signs, reading “Palm Springs Loves Canada,” are part of a citywide initiative to reassure Canadian tourists they are welcome in the desert community.

For Ross, a Canadian visitor, the banners hold special meaning.

“I just sent some pictures off and noticed the banners and… yeah, quite impressed,” said Ross, who has spent several winters in Palm Springs.

The city’s display comes after Palm Springs Mayor Ron deHarte announced last week a “charm offensive” aimed at showing Canadians they are valued visitors.

The banners were installed over the weekend by the city’s downtown work crew, with support from all five city councilmembers.

Canadian snowbirds have long been a significant part of Palm Springs’ economy, especially during the winter months, but rising political tensions have slowed the flow of visitors.

Local business owners tell News Channel 3 they are beginning to feel the impact of the shift.

Ross, who has noticed the change, acknowledged a difference this winter.

“I was here throughout the winter and yeah, the tone is a little different,” he said.

Despite the political climate, the banners have been a welcome gesture for many, including Ross.

He said they represent a warmth he’ll take home with him to Canada.

“It was very welcoming to see the banners,” Ross said.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more community reaction to the city's message to Canadian visitors at 10 and 11 p.m.