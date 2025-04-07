College of the Desert’s Interim Vice President resigns

Misty Burruel, College of the Desert's Interim Vice President, resigned from her position last week, a spokesperson for the school confirmed Monday.

Burruel joined the college last year. According to school documents, her contract was set to end in July 30.

There was no reason given for her resignation.

Val Martinez Garcia, COD's acting superintendent/president, is temporarily overseeing the department.

The College of the Desert board of trustees will discuss the resignation further during Thursday's meeting.

Burruel's resignation comes amid a somewhat turbulent time at the school in recent months. In late December, interim President/Superintendent Laura Hope was placed on administrative leave. It came after the school's search for a permanent superintendent/president was stopped that same month due to a breach of confidentiality.

The search for a new President/Superintendent was reset and continues. According to the school's schedule, interviews with semi-finalist candidates took place last week. This week, the Search Committee is set to conduct background checks on finalists.