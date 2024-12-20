College of the Desert votes to place interim Superintendent/President on administrative leave

College of the Desert's interim superintendent/president Laura Hope has been placed on administrative leave with pay, and the board of trustees voted on Friday.

The board also voted to appoint Val Martinez Garcia as the acting superintendent/president.

The board did not disclose exactly why Hope was placed on leave.

The school's search for a permanent superintendent/president was stopped earlier this month due to a breach of confidentiality.

In an earlier meeting on Friday, the board of trustees voted to restart the search. An updated timeline on the search will be further discussed during a meeting scheduled for January 17.