Skip to Content
News

College of the Desert votes to place interim Superintendent/President on administrative leave

COD
By
today at 4:37 PM
Published 4:36 PM

College of the Desert's interim superintendent/president Laura Hope has been placed on administrative leave with pay, and the board of trustees voted on Friday.

The board also voted to appoint Val Martinez Garcia as the acting superintendent/president.

The board did not disclose exactly why Hope was placed on leave.

The school's search for a permanent superintendent/president was stopped earlier this month due to a breach of confidentiality.

In an earlier meeting on Friday, the board of trustees voted to restart the search. An updated timeline on the search will be further discussed during a meeting scheduled for January 17.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content