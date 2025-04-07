Skip to Content
How CVUSD and Border Patrol are addressing student fears

Published 12:00 PM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - As fears around immigration enforcement continue to impact students across the Coachella Valley, CVUSD and Border Patrol are working to bridge that gap.

Joey Acuña Jr., CVUSD board trustee, says the response following the incident where border patrol recruiters were asked to leave the Coachella Valley High School career fair simply "added fuel to the fire." He claims while there was miscommunication, there was no need for the situation to "blow-up" as Superintendent Esparza had apologized to Border Patrol prior to the agency posting about it on social media.

Last week, the district unanimously passed board and administrative policies to reaffirm their commitment to all students, including:

  • Requiring valid judicial warrants for the release of any student information
  • Prohibiting staff from collecting information regarding immigration status
  • Staff training regarding immigration issues

