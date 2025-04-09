St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Time is running out to reserve your ticket

The countdown is on! You have just a little time left to secure your chance to win the stunning 2025 St. Jude Dream Home, being built by GHA Companies in the beautiful La Quinta Cove. This incredible home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 luxurious bathrooms, and mountain views.

By reserving a ticket, you’re not only entering to win this home, but you’re also supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in its mission to help children beat cancer.

St. Jude helps kids bear cancer. One patient, Avery, is a brave young girl who has fought a long battle with sickle cell disease. Diagnosed soon after birth, Avery’s life has been marked by frequent hospital visits, IV fluids, blood transfusions, and strong pain medications like morphine to help manage the excruciating pain caused by her condition.

“Sickle cell disease is a terrible disease. Patients begin to suffer as children frequently with severe bouts of terrible pain,” says Mitchell J. Weiss, MD, PhD, the Chair of the Hematology Department at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



In early 2023, Avery received a bone marrow transplant at St. Jude. Since then, Avery has been free of sickle cell disease symptoms and no longer needs blood transfusions.

When you reserve your ticket for the 2025 St. Jude Dream Home by Friday, April 25, you'll be eligible to win the home built by GHA Companies and you’ll be in the running for the final chance prize, a $10,000 home shopping and design spree, generously provided by BoConcept.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway drawing will take place on April 29th. Stay with News Channel 3 to see who wins the home!