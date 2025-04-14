Cal/OSHA to investigate Chachi “The Rocketman” Valencia accident at county fair

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KESQ) - Cal/OSHA is now looking into the incident that caused injury to the daredevil in a stunt at the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival.

News Channel 3 was on scene when Chachi "The Rocketman" Valencia was shot out of a cannon, hitting a safety net and then bouncing out of it before hitting the pavement in his live performance.

Valencia says he sustained serious injuries, including broken ribs, a broken wrist and a lacerated liver.

Cal/OSHA is opening inspection with the Riverside County Fairgrounds and has up to six months to issue any citations related to the incident.

Valencia has been released from the hospital and is expected to fully recover.