Coachella weekend one: Highlights and hurdles

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend one was filled with its signature energy, but it didn't come without its share of frustrations and surprises.

On Thursday, festival campers faced "Carmageddon" arriving to miles of backed-up traffic with many waiting hours to access their camping sites.

Some campers told News Channel 3 they'd been stuck in the heat without access to water or bathrooms, making the festival’s opening day a struggle for many.

Despite the rough start, the festival kicked off with a bang.

Headliners Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone, set the stage for an unforgettable weekend.

American politician Bernie Sanders made an unexpected appearance at the festival, drawing crowds and sparking political conversation amid the music.

The weekend also saw its share of security concerns.

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb the festival.

Authorities responded quickly, ensuring safety for all attendees.

Several festival-goers reported missing belongings from their hotel rooms at La Quinta Resort and Club while they were at the festival, raising concerns about hotel security.

Attendees leaving the festival grounds backed up traffic on Monday for hours, as tens of thousands made their way home.

Looking ahead, law enforcement is urging attendees to be prepared for the second weekend.

Joel Osmond from the Indio Police Department is advising attendees to remain patient, emphasizing that law enforcement is working closely with Goldenvoice, the festival’s organizer, to ensure everyone’s safety.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates as the second weekend of Coachella approaches.