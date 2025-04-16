St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway just weeks ahead

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in La Quinta is just two weeks away, and tickets are going fast for a chance to win a stunning 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath home valued at $720,000.

Located in The Cove near Fritz Burns Park and Old Town La Quinta, this home, built by GHA Companies, features top of the line amenities and falls within the Desert Sands School District.

Right now, the final touches are being put in place. "T are working on some of that final electricity making sure we can get power started up, and also just the final touches on some of the cabinetry," said Jennifer Castell, the Senior Advisor of Area Development. "We anticipate to be done in the next few days."

Only 17,500 tickets to win this Dream Home will be sold, and those who reserve theirs by April 25th are also eligible for a $10,000 home shopping spree from BoConcept. Every ticket benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and supports the fight to end childhood cancer.