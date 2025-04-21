Drawing for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is April 29 – There’s still time to buy tickets

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is holding an open house for this year's Dream Home Giveaway.

News Channel 3 was live at the home on Avenida Villa in the La Quinta Cove on Monday, just in time for the ribbon cutting ceremony!

The deadline for purchasing tickets for the Giveaway is quickly approaching - The drawing for the home is set for April 29.

Tickets are just $100, and benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's mission of battling childhood cancer.

The 2,000 square foot home features top of the line amenities along with three bedrooms, three baths, and a two car garage. There's also plenty of lighting and an amazing walk-in closet with a rotating shelf.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital treats more than 8,000 children a year, at no cost at all to their families.

All you have to do is call 1-800-535-6748 to buy a ticket for a chance to win this beautiful Dream Home - while supporting St. Jude. Only 17,500 tickets will be sold.