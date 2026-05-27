Skip to Content
Your Vote

Your Vote 2026: Trump-endorsed Steve Hilton talks California governor race 

Click arrow to watch John's full interview with Steve Hilton
Full interview with Steve Hilton
By
Updated
today at 8:41 PM
Published 8:35 PM

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - Steve Hilton, the Republican candidate for Governor in California, has been endorsed by President Trump. 

He talked to News Channel 3's John White about the issues and the campaign ahead of the June 2nd primary. 

Hilton is running on lowering taxes, including no state income tax on the first $100,000 of income.  

He believes that a Republican can win in heavily Democratic California, citing that over 50% of Californians think the state is going in the wrong direction.  

Article Topic Follows: Your Vote

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John White

John White anchors News Channel 3 Live at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.on KESQ-TV and CBS Local 2. Learn more about John here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.