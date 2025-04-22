Skip to Content
Coachella Weekend 2 arrests up 14% from last year, 35% compared to Weekend 1

Raph_PH / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
By
Updated
today at 11:35 AM
Published 11:30 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Arrests were up again for Coachella Weekend 2 compared to last year, according to data released by the Indio Police Department on Tuesday.

There were 128 total arrests during Weekend 2 this year. It's an increase from 112 arrests in 2024 and an even bigger jump from 80 arrests in 2023. The leading cause of arrest this year was possession of drugs.

Police issued 80 handicap parking citations, down 10% from 2024.

Coachella Weekend 2 Arrests

2025202420232022
Total Arrests12811280133
Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication22454106
False Identification37261517
Possession of Drug Crimes534155
Property Crimes0615
Other36155-
Data courtesy of Indio Police Dept.

Arrests were also up nearly 35% on Weekend 2 compared to Weekend 1.

Coachella Weekend 1 Arrests

2025202420232022
Total Arrests9581102112
Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication22288585
False Identification2218315
Possession of Drug Crimes292883
Property Crimes1329
Other2144-
Data courtesy of Indio Police Dept.

Festival season isn't over yet, as we've got the Stagecoach Country Music Festival to look forward to. Last year, police reported 124 arrests, mostly a mixture of intoxication and fake IDs, and 83 traffic citations during the festival.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on Stagecoach.

Jesus Reyes

