Coachella Weekend 2 arrests up 14% from last year, 35% compared to Weekend 1
INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Arrests were up again for Coachella Weekend 2 compared to last year, according to data released by the Indio Police Department on Tuesday.
There were 128 total arrests during Weekend 2 this year. It's an increase from 112 arrests in 2024 and an even bigger jump from 80 arrests in 2023. The leading cause of arrest this year was possession of drugs.
Police issued 80 handicap parking citations, down 10% from 2024.
Coachella Weekend 2 Arrests
|2025
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Total Arrests
|128
|112
|80
|133
|Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication
|2
|24
|54
|106
|False Identification
|37
|26
|15
|17
|Possession of Drug Crimes
|53
|41
|5
|5
|Property Crimes
|0
|6
|1
|5
|Other
|36
|15
|5
|-
Arrests were also up nearly 35% on Weekend 2 compared to Weekend 1.
Coachella Weekend 1 Arrests
|2025
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Total Arrests
|95
|81
|102
|112
|Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication
|22
|28
|85
|85
|False Identification
|22
|18
|3
|15
|Possession of Drug Crimes
|29
|28
|8
|3
|Property Crimes
|1
|3
|2
|9
|Other
|21
|4
|4
|-
Festival season isn't over yet, as we've got the Stagecoach Country Music Festival to look forward to. Last year, police reported 124 arrests, mostly a mixture of intoxication and fake IDs, and 83 traffic citations during the festival.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on Stagecoach.